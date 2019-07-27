Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Its Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741; J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company's stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 29.28M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,300 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,616 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP holds 100,000 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 4.65% stake. Moreover, Allen Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,998 shares. Moreover, Natl Insurance Company Tx has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guinness Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Covey Capital Advisors Limited has 5.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America Ny holds 18,500 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Republic Management Inc accumulated 1.09M shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).