Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Vf (VFC) Holding; Samlyn Capital Has Raised By $30.38 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 22.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 6,724 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 36,812 shares with $3.22M value, up from 30,088 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $35.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 101.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 584,137 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.16M shares with $61.45M value, up from 578,000 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 158,296 shares to 876,883 valued at $48.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Game Technolog stake by 926,786 shares and now owns 4.64 million shares. Burlington Stores Inc (Call) (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.15% above currents $54.83 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 22,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis LP holds 395,811 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 20,320 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 17,666 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank invested in 46,367 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,612 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bokf Na holds 97,623 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 529,912 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 305,369 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). General American Investors Company Incorporated invested 5.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 98,699 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corp. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.25% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cypress Capital Group stated it has 9,131 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 98,609 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,745 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 38,216 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 205,422 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Montecito Retail Bank And reported 14,909 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard bought $157,860 worth of stock.

