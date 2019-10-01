Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $365,097; As Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Market Value Declined, Harbourvest Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $792,848

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 20,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 1.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 145,051 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Cap Management Incorporated Ny accumulated 1.53M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com owns 438,919 shares. 26,723 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,094 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 79,259 shares. Needham Investment Limited Co reported 0.07% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Harbourvest Limited Liability Corporation owns 113,586 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Com owns 130,900 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 34,900 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Llc holds 0% or 16,486 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 500 shares stake. Springowl Associates Limited invested in 249,499 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 339,918 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.67M shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Research Inv holds 2.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 292,868 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.21 million shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bouchey Fin Grp Limited owns 1,609 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,287 shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc holds 15,340 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,150 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 84,439 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd owns 2,950 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1.31 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 295,996 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 3,192 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 356 shares to 2,223 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.