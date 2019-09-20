Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $588,722; Market Value Declined; As Entegris (ENTG) Share Value Rose, Qs Investors Has Cut Position

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 101,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 101,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 639,389 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 12,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 62,969 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 50,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,802 shares to 12,101 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 202,551 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $69.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 160,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

