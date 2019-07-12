Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Holding in Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) by $377,328; Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Position by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 752,477 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 142.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 54,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 37,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 251,209 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 3.34M shares. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.8% or 411,095 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 121,388 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com has 710,677 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Llc reported 12,670 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 112 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Essex Inv Co Limited Com stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.90M shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 204 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 12,000 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 55,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,240 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,951 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Heitman Real Estate Secs Llc holds 1.18% or 978,547 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 648,069 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 131,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,489 shares. 55,690 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company reported 41,881 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 121,711 shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 313,416 shares. 10,135 are held by Element Capital Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 40,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).