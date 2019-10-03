Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Amphenol Class A (APH) Holding; Covalent Partners Increases Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Class A (APH) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 27,707 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 335,948 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.615. About 4.89M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 12,874 shares to 1,172 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.