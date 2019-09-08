Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT); Novartis A G (NVS) Position Held by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III DATA BROLUCIZUMAB DEMONSTRATE RELIABILITY OF; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan stiff-arms generic rival to Combigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A has 124,928 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.65M are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com owns 887,985 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv reported 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company owns 109,175 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,760 were reported by Asset Strategies. Lesa Sroufe And holds 30,047 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 2.66 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 59,759 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,578 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 234,286 shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.