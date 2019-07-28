Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Prologis Com (PLD) Position by $356,748 as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Ensemble Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $3.20 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 116,252 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,403 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 410,637 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 3,252 are owned by Jones Fincl Cos Lllp. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 361 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Fil has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.64 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 23,519 shares. American Serv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,152 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 181,611 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 7,349 shares. Kistler has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.69M shares stake. 154,550 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca. Moreover, Jensen Inv Mngmt has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.45M shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,949 shares. Fdx owns 37,395 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability invested in 0.78% or 11,890 shares. 148,813 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 1.58% or 14.01 million shares. Sage Financial Group Inc stated it has 203 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 3,067 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp reported 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markel holds 270,735 shares. 21,448 are held by Marathon.