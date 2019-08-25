Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Prologis Com (PLD) Holding by $356,748; Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Group Lowered The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $918,525; Valuation Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 250,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 259,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares to 105,451 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY) by 54,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).