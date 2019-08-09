Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $315,928; Mastercard (MA) Position Boosted by Ithaka Group Llc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.15. About 734,647 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $24.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.96. About 804,838 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluespruce Invests LP reported 4.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Toth Advisory invested in 1.12% or 20,318 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 1.32M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 40,857 are owned by Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp. Df Dent stated it has 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter Trust reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duff & Phelps Mgmt Co invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo Lp has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benin Mngmt reported 1,775 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.07% stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 37,071 shares. Carderock Cap Management owns 33,040 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.