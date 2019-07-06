Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Stake; Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CWST in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) latest ratings:

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 3,975 shares as Medtronic Plc Com (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 25,014 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 21,039 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Com now has $130.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.82M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 18 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. BTIG Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,983 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 2.36M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 643 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 5.50M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 10,491 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 17,678 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 7,459 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 1.49M shares. Boston Family Office reported 7,810 shares. Oarsman holds 23,902 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Stanley reported 12,187 shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co reported 100 shares.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 210.36 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 97,267 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds