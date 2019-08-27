Hedeker Wealth Management Group Holds Position in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT); As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Cut by $479,800 Its Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 11,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 367,795 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,171 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

