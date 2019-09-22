Hedeker Wealth Management Group Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Upped by $433,998 as Shares Declined; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.68 Million

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.11M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 8,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 53,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,665 shares to 55,059 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 356 shares to 2,223 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.