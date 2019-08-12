Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Prologis Com (PLD) Position; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Sentiment Is 1.59

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 54 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 34 sold and decreased their positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 46.22 million shares, down from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 30 New Position: 24.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Prologis Inc Com (PLD) stake by 19.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 5,754 shares as Prologis Inc Com (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 35,749 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 29,995 last quarter. Prologis Inc Com now has $51.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.79M shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $7900 highest and $72 lowest target. $76’s average target is -7.12% below currents $81.83 stock price. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $928.52 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.