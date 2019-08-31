Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $737,625 as Stock Price Rose; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Upped by $653,868 as Market Valuation Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (XLB) by 12,671 shares to 113,240 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,129 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lincoln Corporation owns 22,768 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Management has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Interactive Advisors reported 1,236 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wade G W And, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,449 shares. 5,407 are held by Virtu Fin Llc. Td Cap Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,029 shares. 58,929 were reported by Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 79,185 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Regent Ltd Liability Co reported 19,964 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company owns 30,912 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 22,008 shares in its portfolio. 20,585 are held by West Oak Capital Ltd. Avalon Advisors Ltd reported 855,477 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,500 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 3.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 174,995 shares. Liberty Mngmt invested in 32,894 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 2.94% stake. 37,320 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd. Covington Inv Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,558 shares. Arvest National Bank Division reported 8,721 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 94,849 shares. Moreover, Amer Natl Insurance Tx has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,910 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 2.18M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwwm has 253,956 shares.

