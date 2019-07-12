Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped By $737,625 Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Lowered By $461,340 Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 15,378 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 5.66%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 973,796 shares with $29.35 million value, down from 989,174 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 38,122 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 7,025 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 55,693 shares with $5.90 million value, up from 48,668 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 11.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv Invsts has 135,019 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,760 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp accumulated 71,082 shares. Tru Investment Advisors invested in 5.51% or 39,635 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp accumulated 2,402 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old National Bank & Trust In invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union National Bank holds 1.8% or 55,078 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Enter accumulated 56,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 10,055 shares. Discovery Mngmt Ltd Ct stated it has 289,448 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.6% or 29,748 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.65 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco holds 502,666 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 61,804 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 101,952 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Vista Inc stated it has 29,178 shares. Principal Fincl has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 317,212 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 68,656 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 30,528 shares. Mufg Americas owns 3,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 471,395 shares. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 54,171 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 13,397 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 51 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of stock. The insider Spurling David A sold $22,484.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) stake by 70,962 shares to 3.10M valued at $91.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 53,386 shares and now owns 983,162 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was raised too.