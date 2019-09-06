Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped By $377,328 Its Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Stake; Ellsworth Fund LTD Has 2.43 Sentiment

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) stake by 20.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,492 shares as Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 26,752 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 22,260 last quarter. Amphenol Corp Com Cl A now has $26.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 1.03 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Ellsworth Fund LTD (ECF) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 7 reduced and sold equity positions in Ellsworth Fund LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.04 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ellsworth Fund LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 15 New Position: 2.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 18.94% above currents $89.79 stock price. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 2. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of APH in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Webster Financial Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 5,843 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,847 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 74,588 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fil Ltd reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 471 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability has 1.44% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 8,143 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested 0.33% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,600 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 65,831 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. for 113,217 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,375 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J & Co Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 13,102 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 873,970 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) has risen 10.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $140.65 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

