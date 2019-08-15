Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $315,928; Cornerstone Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 182,795 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 76 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company owns 5,519 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management owns 599 shares. Evanson Asset Lc holds 4,434 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com invested in 284 shares or 0% of the stock. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 21,800 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Llc invested in 4,484 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Ltd invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 40,327 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Limited Co. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Llc holds 352 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards State Bank And has invested 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,839 were reported by Carret Asset Ltd. Oakmont Corporation invested in 399,878 shares or 21.47% of the stock. 3,822 are held by Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% or 278,329 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associate reported 15,697 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs invested 1.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,519 are owned by Bartlett & Ltd Company. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 12,906 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh stated it has 12,030 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Investment Group Lc has invested 3.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chase Inv Counsel Corp stated it has 1.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett Inc owns 9,782 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).