Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Stake in Visa Class A (V) as Share Price Rose; Verity Asset Management Lifted Holding in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) by $2.00 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.83 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,895 shares to 3,944 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,627 shares, and cut its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Llc reported 107,789 shares. 66,380 are held by Btc Mngmt. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability reported 8,311 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsec Management reported 265,310 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Blair William & Communication Il reported 2.53 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.34M shares. Tower Bridge reported 136,398 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,271 shares. 136,498 were accumulated by Girard Prns. Nexus Invest has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,804 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,420 shares stake. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 63,455 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,662 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,770 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Co has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,916 shares. Westwood Il has invested 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,341 are held by Hamel Associate. Sunbelt has 27,884 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 7,325 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Com reported 2,586 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma owns 135,872 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,847 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 2,161 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 2.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btr has invested 3.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,525 shares to 26,044 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C M S Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 20,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).