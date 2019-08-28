Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Share Price Rose; Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake Raised by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 649,070 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 198.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 19,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 629,187 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,224 shares to 1,634 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,402 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Usa Portformulas Corp stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 379,188 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 60,300 shares stake. Sei invested in 0.03% or 158,021 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,456 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,579 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 44,935 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 16,903 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,560 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 43,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,600 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.