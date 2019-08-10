Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (DASTF) SI Increased By 5.48%

DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DASTF) had an increase of 5.48% in short interest. DASTF’s SI was 209,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.48% from 198,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 699 days are for DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DASTF)’s short sellers to cover DASTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 100 shares traded. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,927 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 39,136 shares with $6.42M value, up from 36,209 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $928.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital invested in 10,155 shares. 16,987 are owned by Riverbridge Prns Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability holds 1.36% or 5.83M shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Management Limited Co owns 3.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,518 shares. 25.11 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp. 190.65 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 7.65 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 127,256 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc invested in 56,161 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 38,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.97 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Colony Lc owns 131,940 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund holds 89,061 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 282,785 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,844 shares.