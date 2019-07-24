Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $477,101; Pinnacle Financial Partners Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $474,435; Share Price Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, up from 232,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 13.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.13. About 10.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Coming in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Stock Looks Undervalued Heading into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 16,692 shares. Perkins Coie holds 2.2% or 24,904 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1.29% stake. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.37M shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com stated it has 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 223,101 shares. Weybosset Research And Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 3,854 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company holds 542,985 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,049 were accumulated by Old Point Tru & Financial Ser N A. Strs Ohio stated it has 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Taurus Asset Management Limited Co invested in 3.54% or 133,355 shares. Boston reported 34,462 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 123,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 90,387 are owned by Renaissance Investment Gru Lc. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,821 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited has 8.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18.86M shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co owns 120,668 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com has invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark Bancorporation has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indexiq Ltd Llc accumulated 38,032 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 2.71% or 914,963 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca has invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Lp invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 9,746 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stillwater Advsrs Limited has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 35,517 shares or 3.23% of the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,320 shares to 19,252 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,692 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.