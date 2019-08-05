Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised By $356,748 Its Prologis Com (PLD) Holding; Luminus Management Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $23.33 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 188.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 182,300 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 279,100 shares with $35.97 million value, up from 96,800 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Prologis Inc Com (PLD) stake by 19.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 5,754 shares as Prologis Inc Com (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 35,749 shares with $2.23M value, up from 29,995 last quarter. Prologis Inc Com now has $50.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.77M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,327 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Llc. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,502 shares. 361 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Synovus Corporation holds 7,952 shares. Cap Guardian Communication has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 3,385 shares. 1.16 million are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Advisory Svcs accumulated 5,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Veritable LP has 36,688 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 826,907 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 46,091 are held by D E Shaw Inc. Norinchukin Natl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 124,893 shares. Anson Funds Limited Partnership reported 8,500 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $7900 highest and $72 lowest target. $76’s average target is -5.60% below currents $80.51 stock price. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank reported 657,849 shares. 18,251 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc). Oakbrook Investments Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 38,121 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prio Wealth LP reported 1.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wade G W & invested in 1.29% or 105,603 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,335 shares. Legacy Partners has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Homrich Berg invested in 0.05% or 7,003 shares. Mairs accumulated 12,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,765 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Limited holds 3.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,724 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 108,343 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Inc reported 85,608 shares. Moreover, Grassi Mngmt has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.