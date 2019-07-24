Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $544,741; Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Valuation Declined While Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $372,240

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.9. About 5.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 122,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 19.12 million shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zwj Counsel has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Asset Management invested in 0.84% or 97,088 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 134,596 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 216,200 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 324,890 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 123,139 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp. Parametrica Ltd invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deprince Race Zollo has invested 1.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pecaut And owns 95,197 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amica Retiree Trust reported 14,426 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prtn Lp has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 786,212 shares. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,439 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).