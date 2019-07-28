Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741 as Shares Rose; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Valuation Declined While Nea Management Company Raised Position

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 231,673 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,798 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Communications. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Co owns 3.13 million shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 190,758 shares. Interocean Cap Llc holds 0.08% or 5,631 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 118,179 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt reported 4,364 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 416,863 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carlson Cap LP has 1.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Club Trust Na reported 6,888 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Capital Management has invested 6.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 24,273 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd reported 91,981 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).