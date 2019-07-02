Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Holding by $357,750 as Shares Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $1.92 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 11.06 million shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 3.33M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 25.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 25,032 shares to 48,704 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

