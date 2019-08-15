Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Stake By $377,328; Winthrop Resources (UBSH)’s Sentiment Is 2.21

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) stake by 20.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,492 shares as Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 26,752 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 22,260 last quarter. Amphenol Corp Com Cl A now has $25.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 1.36M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Winthrop Resources Corp (UBSH) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 115 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 52 sold and decreased stakes in Winthrop Resources Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 55.27 million shares, up from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Winthrop Resources Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 82 New Position: 33.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 25.25% above currents $85.27 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd holds 0.1% or 46,291 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 8,143 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bright Rock Ltd invested 0.6% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bluecrest invested in 0.02% or 4,449 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 33,114 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.1% stake. Horizon Llc holds 0.01% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Essex owns 0.08% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,708 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 124,330 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 225 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 902,443 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Sei has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 58,805 shares.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Bank and Mortgage. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Reliance Trust Co holds 13.67% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation for 102,715 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 645,909 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 406,405 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp., a California-based fund reported 435,238 shares.