Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Increased O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position By $405,162; Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Carbonite (CARB) Holding By $5.14 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) stake by 30.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 1,098 shares as O Reilly Automotive (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 4,679 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 3,581 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive now has $30.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $398.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 122.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased Carbonite Inc (CARB) stake by 18.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as Carbonite Inc (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Indaba Capital Management Lp holds 878,366 shares with $22.87M value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Carbonite Inc now has $548.44 million valuation. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 2.15 million shares traded or 154.33% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Among 3 analysts covering O’Reilly Auto (NASDAQ:ORLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. O’Reilly Auto has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $415.75’s average target is 4.23% above currents $398.86 stock price. O’Reilly Auto had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. 150 shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $55,250 on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Inv holds 3.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 34,294 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,216 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 78,926 shares stake. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.56% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Invesco Ltd has 0.18% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2.02 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,695 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Co Limited has 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 100 shares. Shellback Lp reported 15,000 shares stake. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,618 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 9,929 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,141 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Frontier Cap Mgmt Lc owns 320,066 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Broad Run Lc invested in 588,321 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 322 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,233 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). State Street Corporation reported 707,810 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Northern Tru reported 437,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,713 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 354 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 45,224 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,143 shares. 79,687 are owned by Teton Inc. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,015 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Com has 69,668 shares. 18,265 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,379 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) stake by 265,235 shares to 7.18 million valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Mta Reit stake by 42,690 shares and now owns 3.47 million shares. Retail Value Inc was raised too.