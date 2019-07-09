Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741; As Legg Mason (LM) Valuation Rose, Roundview Capital Has Lifted by $394,875 Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 136,486 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.48. About 2.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.31% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.04% or 4.06 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 57,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 256,646 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.14 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 208 shares. 250,400 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. 75,496 are owned by Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 26,798 shares. 15,070 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 231,895 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Closing Date for Reorganizations and Details Regarding Final Distributions by Target Funds – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Legg Mason (LM) Reports May AUM of $757.9 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Growth Through Better Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested 1.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 12,646 shares stake. Cadinha And Ltd accumulated 155,057 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,200 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,704 shares stake. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Llc holds 2.18% or 83,041 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 7.36M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,400 shares. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership has 407,500 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 23,739 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.65% or 43,895 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc accumulated 4,740 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,481 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Inc reported 2.93 million shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 5.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).