Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Visa Class A (V) Stake by $406,550 as Shares Rose; Shellback Capital LP Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) Raised by $4.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 24,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.22 million, up from 135,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.54. About 259,983 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 1.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 128,004 shares to 48,166 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,696 shares, and cut its stake in Funko Inc.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,418 shares to 28,952 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

