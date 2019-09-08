Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741 as Stock Price Rose; Stepan Co (SCL) Position Held by Matarin Capital Management Llc

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 139,223 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 130,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 70,557 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 99,436 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Raymond James And Associate holds 7,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 2,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 581 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,211 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Asset has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Citadel Lc accumulated 5,376 shares. 256,584 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital L L C. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 243,398 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 3,004 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 341 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 4,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 122,535 shares to 123,217 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 61,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,359 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Llc reported 83,041 shares stake. Grand Jean Cap accumulated 6.45% or 101,382 shares. Moreover, Mgmt Va has 2.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,375 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 298 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 466,367 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hills Natl Bank & owns 5,415 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group accumulated 4,625 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 17,983 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 3.96 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 2.93M shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Frontier Inv Management holds 3.05% or 314,452 shares. Cohen Steers owns 46,015 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.