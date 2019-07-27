Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Independent Investors Lowered Position

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 0.09% or 1,516 shares. King Wealth holds 4.76% or 97,408 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,034 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.91M shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.59% or 631,278 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.21% or 137,062 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Com invested in 0.4% or 3,396 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited owns 0.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 249,686 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,203 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.71% or 198,858 shares in its portfolio. 114,143 are held by South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,147 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,298 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2,238 shares. 198,968 are held by Philadelphia Trust. Hartford Co reported 408,867 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 99,590 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Co invested in 14,084 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Capital Planning Limited Liability Company has 3,073 shares. Mcrae Mngmt holds 5,572 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 48,970 are held by Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Ami Inv Management owns 2,937 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,989 shares. 6.68M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. State Bank has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 918 shares. Punch Assocs invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cacti Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.13% or 15,745 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.