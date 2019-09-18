Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Visa Class A (V) Stake as Share Value Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Cut as Share Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 203,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 244,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 367,266 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Bay Management Lp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 108,900 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn owns 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,097 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 14,702 shares. Btc Mgmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,589 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd owns 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,022 shares. Argi Inv Ltd reported 4,478 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 2.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk, Japan-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Permanens Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested 3.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 44,598 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 11.38% or 130,700 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 2,777 shares to 20,960 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.93M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. Another trade for 4.63 million shares valued at $158.08 million was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd..

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21,001 shares to 33,283 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 46,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).