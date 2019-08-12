Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut By $544,741 Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Shorts Raised By 23.63%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 15.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 21,736 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 25,655 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $401.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) had an increase of 23.63% in short interest. NRIM’s SI was 51,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.63% from 41,900 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s short sellers to cover NRIM’s short positions. The SI to Northrim Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 18,608 shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Northrim BanCorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $141,908 activity. Shares for $20,299 were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy on Thursday, May 23. Hanneman Karl L bought 500 shares worth $17,600. DRABEK ANTHONY bought $24,668 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Wednesday, May 29. Shares for $23,779 were bought by Karp David W. Another trade for 730 shares valued at $24,857 was bought by SWALLING JOHN C. On Friday, May 24 McCambridge David J bought $25,351 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 743 shares.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company has market cap of $240.78 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.32% above currents $179.05 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.