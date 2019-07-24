Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Stake in Prologis Com (PLD) as Share Price Rose; As Starwood Prop (STWD) Stock Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Upped by $5.99 Million Its Holding

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 545,026 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 788,537 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has 3,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Bank accumulated 55,719 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 77,775 were reported by Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sarasin Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.35% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 12,974 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 7,495 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 192,831 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.16M shares. Aew Cap Mngmt LP has 3.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.53 million shares. Apg Asset Management Us has 13.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 24.91 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 76,652 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc invested in 3,432 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,513 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. World Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,507 shares. 2.39 million are held by Barclays Pcl. Strs Ohio has 32,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 44,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Highlander Cap Management Llc reported 61,000 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 17,700 were reported by Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 1.25 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. 9,738 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York holds 0.14% or 42,145 shares in its portfolio.