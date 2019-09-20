Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder Prudential Financial Increased Its Stake by $4.54 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 22,799 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 17,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 962.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 44,068 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,646 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 4,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 603,039 shares traded or 44.03% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 1,765 shares. 114,003 were reported by Hallmark Mngmt. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Co has 0.76% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 99,538 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 135,000 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc stated it has 230,118 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 17,788 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.59% or 507,478 shares. 6.13M are held by Jennison Assocs Limited Company. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 42,518 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management reported 100,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox accumulated 404,391 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 5.19M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,350 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 58,495 shares to 67,536 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 39,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,169 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).