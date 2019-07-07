Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741; Heico New (HEI) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 354,021 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 16,965 shares. 79,034 were reported by Copeland Capital Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,438 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,959 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,324 shares stake. First Manhattan owns 858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assoc Inc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 3,924 shares. Agf Invs has 0.1% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 45,166 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 190,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 23,790 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.82 million for 64.11 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Heico Corp. (HEI) Subsidiary Acquires Decavo, LLC – StreetInsider.com” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HEICO: Growth Continues To Fly – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Income and Increases in Net Sales and Operating Income for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales and Net Income Growth Estimates Raised – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Heico Soared on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,078 activity. IRWIN THOMAS S also sold $706,390 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, January 10. The insider Hildebrandt Mark H bought 1,974 shares worth $198,784.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Growth Through Better Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.