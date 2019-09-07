Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741 as Share Price Rose; Loews Has Cut Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Market Value Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).