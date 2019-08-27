Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Its Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741 as Stock Price Rose; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Value Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $1.14 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.68. About 616,220 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 59,699 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Co owns 1.34 million shares or 11.67% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 3,006 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.88% or 3.96M shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 766 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Foundry Partners Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,147 shares. Waverton Inv invested in 696,775 shares or 5.68% of the stock. 3.99M were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.79% or 335,340 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,479 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.79 million shares for 5.14% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 37,193 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 8,497 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Diligent Invsts has invested 3.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 79,982 are held by Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

