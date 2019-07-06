Hedeker Wealth Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT); As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Investment Management Boosted Holding by $3.29 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Cap Llc has 75,084 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 358,410 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,220 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 24.60M shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Loews has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 305,445 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Inv Ab invested in 8.87M shares. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,750 shares. Axa invested in 3.43 million shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Glenview Bancorporation Dept has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown Management & stated it has 8,500 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,768 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Annex Advisory Lc has 27,796 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock Gru Inc has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Life Insurance Comm holds 73,785 shares. 175,504 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,860 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake. 5.21 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 835,338 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers reported 52,855 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has 2.03 million shares.