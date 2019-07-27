Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) as Shares Declined; Regent Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $329,156 as Market Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,423 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 11,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares to 73,139 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings.

