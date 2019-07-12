Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Holding by $357,750; Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 133,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.58 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $334.61. About 150,006 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $99.26. About 2.62M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 0.07% or 39,575 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Indiana & Invest holds 0.24% or 5,092 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 29,117 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 509,718 shares. Andra Ap holds 96,100 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 11,155 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Principal Financial owns 4.25 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 96,248 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 84,210 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 60,044 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8.44 million shares. Miller Inv Lp has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 14,507 shares to 339,300 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 413,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).