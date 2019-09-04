Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Its Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Position; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Sentiment Is 0.87

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 3,975 shares as Medtronic Plc Com (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 25,014 shares with $2.28M value, up from 21,039 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Com now has $144.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 4.35 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 41 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 47 sold and decreased stakes in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72 million for 14.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Connecticut Water Service, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Connecticut Water Service declares $0.3275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SABESP’s (SBS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $846.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 39.83 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

It closed at $70.14 lastly. It is down 8.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Connecticut Water Service Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTWS); 19/04/2018 – Eversource bids $748 mln for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – ON APRIL 5, CO VERBALLY COMMUNICATED INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO CONNECTICUT WATER CEO DAVID BENOIT & DELIVERED WRITTEN PROPOSAL; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Issues Statement Regarding Eversource Energy’s Intention to Launch Distracting Proxy Contest; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Reaffirmed Board Doesn’t Believe Eversource’s $63.50/Share Proposal Is Superior

Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for 403,894 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 39,059 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 74,414 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel reported 1.42% stake. Cordasco Network holds 0.03% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Ltd invested in 0.8% or 13,875 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.59% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Madison Investment invested in 444,666 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 33,192 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 898 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,266 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability owns 13,201 shares. Sunbelt holds 6,222 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 86,783 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Limited holds 108,422 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 1.49% or 609,825 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 3,174 shares.