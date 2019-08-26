Hecla Mng Co (HL) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Its Ametek New (AME) Holding by $1.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 234,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 2.95 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 212,483 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,073 shares to 38,234 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,625 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 6,360 shares to 14,557 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

