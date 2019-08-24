Hecla Mng Co (HL) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $409,560 as Market Value Declined; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 234,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.72M market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 7.90M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Lc invested in 0.1% or 10,617 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 13 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 835,955 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 49,094 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 0% stake. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 1.88% or 2.23 million shares in its portfolio. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.42% or 200,442 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company reported 970,538 shares. Impact Advisors Limited invested 1.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Mngmt Llc invested in 20,607 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nomura Asset Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 33,310 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 111,273 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 8,694 shares to 43,780 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

