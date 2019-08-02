Hecla Mng Co (HL) Share Price Declined While Sprott Has Trimmed Its Position; Clough Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 478,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 304,381 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 783,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.885. About 3.30 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 320,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 823,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, up from 503,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 7.93 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 6,500 shares to 434,480 shares, valued at $25.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emx Rty Corp by 832,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).