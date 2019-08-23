Hecla Mng Co (HL) Holder Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Stake; Telus (TU) Stake Increased by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 234,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.0375 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 6.85 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 748,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 733,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 358,537 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 273,012 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1.60M are owned by U S Invsts. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Fruth Management reported 12,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 250,509 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 74,806 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. 511,982 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 11,406 are held by World Asset. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 298,219 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 15.76 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 150 shares.