Hecla Mining Company (HL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

We are comparing Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.46 N/A -0.05 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hecla Mining Company and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -2% -1.3% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hecla Mining Company is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hecla Mining Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Tanzanian Gold Corporation which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Hecla Mining Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hecla Mining Company and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 2 2 1 2.20 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.54% for Hecla Mining Company with average target price of $2.95.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Hecla Mining Company shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Hecla Mining Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -23.04% -30.84% -38.43% -35.39% -59.95% -33.47% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has -33.47% weaker performance while Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 109.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Hecla Mining Company beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.