Hecla Mining Company (HL)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Since Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.53 N/A -0.13 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hecla Mining Company and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hecla Mining Company and New Gold Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hecla Mining Company has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Gold Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Hecla Mining Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. New Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hecla Mining Company and New Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hecla Mining Company’s upside potential is 30.56% at a $2.35 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Hecla Mining Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of New Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company had bearish trend while New Gold Inc. had bullish trend.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.