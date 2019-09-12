Hecla Mining Company (HL) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Comparison side by side

As Gold businesses, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.73 N/A -0.13 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hecla Mining Company and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hecla Mining Company’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. NovaGold Resources Inc. on the other hand, has -0.22 beta which makes it 122.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hecla Mining Company. Its rival NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 76.6 and 76.6 respectively. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hecla Mining Company and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 2 1 2.25 NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Hecla Mining Company is $2.34, with potential upside of 17.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares and 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company had bearish trend while NovaGold Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.